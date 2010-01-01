A JavaScript tool for Notepad++.

Douglas Crockford's JSMin algorithm to minimize JavaScript code.

My own algorithm to format JavaScript code.

A JSON tree viewer. The JSON tree viewer for Notepad++ can handle >10MB JSON file easily.

Support 64bit Notepad++ (from version 1.20.0, ".64.zip" package).

Really helpful to JavaScript coder on Notepad++. Easy to use it.

Made in China.

License: GPL 2.0

Features:

JavaScript minify.

JavaScript/JSON format.

Sort JSON data alphabetically.

JSON tree viewer.

What's New in 1.2107.2: