A JavaScript tool for Notepad++.
Really helpful to JavaScript coder on Notepad++. Easy to use it.
Made in China.
License: GPL 2.0
Features:
What's New in 1.2107.2:
The latest release build:
Unicode build:
64bit - JSToolNPP.1.2107.2.uni.64.zip: Download from SourceForge.net
32bit - JSToolNPP.1.2107.2.uni.32.zip: Download from SourceForge.net
ASCII build (no more updates after 1.20.2):
64bit - JSToolNPP.1.20.2.asc.64.zip: Download from SourceForge.net
32bit - JSToolNPP.1.20.2.asc.32.zip: Download from SourceForge.net
Other files:
Install JSTool from Plugin Manager
Install JSTool manually
Uninstall JSTool
Uninstall in Plugin Manager:
Or you can uninstall manually:
How to use JSTool
Minimize source code:
Format all code in a source code file:
Format selected code in a source code file:
JSON Sort:
JSON Viewer: